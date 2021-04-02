Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 2nd April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 2nd April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Colors. Read Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 2 April 2021 (02/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Current Begin Update: 2nd April 2021:(02/04/2021)
Read Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 2 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 2nd April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Mayura misleads Ashutosh that she is simply feeling regretful in light of the fact that she isn’t ready to come clean to Megha. Mayura goes to Omkar’s home as Nayan.
Megha messages her to come and take papers from her or probably she will be compelled to come clean to Omkar. She is perusing the content when Omkar comes from inverse course and crashes into her. The telephone tumbles down from her hand.
Omkar requests her for what reason is she so stunned. She comes up with rationalization and rapidly gets the telephone. Omkar’s men come there and he discloses to them that yesterday Mayura didn’t utter a word so they should get her relatives today. Mayura catches this and frenzies. She attempts to call her family however nobody can be associated.
Mayura discloses to Shankar that she needs to go to the house quickly. Shankar requests her how might she go. She gets thought by watching token of Tara’s medication on her telephone. Omkar and Manjiri are talking when they abruptly hear a noisy commotion.
It’s Nayan who has broken Tara’s medication bottle. Manjiri reprimands her severely. Nayan demands going to the emergency clinic and purchasing the medication herself as workers may bring some unacceptable one.
She unobtrusively advises Shankar to give Tara the medication she had kept to the side securely. Omkar requests that Manjiri let Mayura go as she thinks better about the medication. While Mayura takes an auto, Omkar begins following her and thinks he had question on her since Tara showed him drawing of nanaji. Omkar calls Manjiri and speaks he will find Nayan in the act.
Manjiri inquires as to why she didn’t advise her family by calling, Omkar tells he had put jammers around their home so their telephones aren’t working. He further tells that if auto takes left turn without a doubt Nayan is offender. In any case, the auto goes to the right and Omkar gets stunned. He watches Nayan going to drug store and contemplates whether everything is only his doubt.
Mayura reviews how she had called Gupta uncle and requested she requested that he let her discussion to Ashutosh as she can’t reach him. Auto jerks because of a guard on street because of which photo frame of Goddess tumbles down. While Mayura is going to get it she watches a reflection on Omkar’s car in the photograph.
She understands that everything is a snare and requests the autorickshaw to turn directly rather than left. Mayura converses with Ashutosh and affirms in the event that he is fine.
Later Manjiri is messing with Tara and shows everybody how Tara drew a mustache all over. Omkar chuckles at her and speaks Tara worked effectively. Manjiri scowls so Tara speaks she will draw a mustache on herself as well. However, Omkar stops and chides her as it’s an indelible marker.
Tara discloses to Omkar he generally continues to reprove her and she would prefer not to play with him. She holds Nayan’s hands and speaks she will just play with her. Omkar looks on. Mayura meets Megha who gives her papers however Mayura destroys them.
She discloses to Megha that in the event that she reveals to Omkar her fact, even Mayura will advise the cash banks about Megha’s area. She speaks she will not be quiet as this time it’s about her Tara so she will not allow anybody to come in her manner. Omkar is sitting in his room and reviews Tara’s words. Tara comes to discloses to him sorry, Omkar tells he should reveal to her sorry and tells he isn’t terrible and loves her a ton. Tara speaks even the medical caretaker had clarified her the equivalent.
