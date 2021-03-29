ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update: Omkar decides to call Nayan for Tara – Telly Updates

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 30th March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Mayura telling Police Inspector that she didn’t drink bhang as she don’t like it. She says she don’t want to go to his house and refused him when he asked me to come. She says she has called records. Inspector asks Omkar if this is truth. Megha searches in Akhilesh’s phone and reads his message. She thinks to find out. Inspector asks Omkar if this is truth. Mayura tells Omkar that if she wanted then she would have kidnap Tara when he left her alone in the car. She tells Inspector that Tara had escaped from home before too. Inspector asks Omkar if he wants police case to be filed. Guard comes there and says Tara had fainted. Mayura is about to run to her, but Omkar stops her and says I am not filing case against you, but you will not come near her.

Omkar tells Manjari that they will leave within an hour from this city. Megha tells Akhilesh that they have to leave as Sanjay has the meeting. Akhilesh sees Mayura coming home alone and asks Megha and Sanjay to go. They leave. Mayura comes inside and washes her face. She tells Dadi and others that Omkar has won like always. She cries for Tara.

Tara is unwell. Manjari says they shall leave now itself. Shankar says if anything happens to her. Doctor says the girl is missing Nayan Nurse and asks him to call her. doctor says you will be responsible if something happens to her and goes. Manjari says I had talked to the Gurumaa and she told that there is good mahurat in 10 mins. Mayura calls Doctor Khanna from Akhilesh’s phone. The other doctor picks the call and tells that Omkar doesn’t want to see your face and is taking Tara out of the city. Mayura cries and says she will plead infront of Omkar to leave Tara and prays to God. Omkar steps out of the room, tells Manjari that he was wrong, they can’t go until Doctor permits them. Tara takes Nayan Nurse’s name in unconscious state. Omkar calls Doctor and says Tara has fever. Doctor suggests him to bring Nayan back to Tara. Omkar is leaving from the house and tells Manjari that he is going to call Nayan Nurse. Manjari says she will call Gurumaa and he will do havan. Omkar says no. Shankar convinces Omkar to call the nurse. Manjari says driver knows her address. Shankar calls Akhilesh. Akhilesh gives call to Mayura. Shankar informs her that Omkar went to Nisha’s house to bring Nayan. Mayura says she has to go now itself. Megha comes there and hugs Mayura. Mayura says she came for a short time and shall return soon. She says she will talk to her later and goes. Omkar comes to Nisha’s house and finds it locked. Mayura comes there as Nayan and asks if he came to spy on her. Omkar asks her to come with him as Tara is unwell. Mayura says she can’t come. Omkar holds her hand.

Megha asks everyone if they are hiding something. They say no. Omkar tries to convince Mayura and asks if she don’t have a heart. Mayura says don’t talk about it, if you had it then you wouldn’t have caged Tara in the golden cage. She says she has some conditions to work in his house. Omkar refuses to accept. Just then he gets a message that Tara is not eating food. Mayura hopes he hires her again.

