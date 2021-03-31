Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 31st March 2021 Written Episode Update: Omkar shows Mayura’s pic to Tara for identification – Telly Updates

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 31st March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Manjari asking Tara to drink juice. Tara refuses. Shankar says your Papa must be coming, drink juice. Tara is about to drink juice, when she sees Omkar coming there. Tara asks Papa, if friend’s nurse didn’t come. Omkar signs her towards Nayan/Mayura. Mayura brings gifts and balloons for her. Tara gets happy and hugs her. Mayura says your Pari Maa sent these gifts. She asks her to have food and says if you don’t have food, then how will we go out for outing. Manjari asks what are you saying? Tara is unwell. Mayura says not now, after Tara gets fine. Omkar recalls Mayura asking him not to interfere when she is handling Tara and his family members shall not stop her from doing anything. Omkar agrees. Fb ends. Omkar tells Manjari that everything will happen as Ms. Nayan says. He asks Tara where she wants to go. Tara says she wants to go to park. Omkar says we will go tomorrow. Mayura asks Omkar to send Tara’s food to room. Manjari says she don’t trust Nayan. Omkar says we will go after a week, once Tara gets fine. Mayura talks to Shankar and tells that she has just one week’s time. Manjari talks to the security guards. She says just like Vasudev ji saved Krishna ji, she will save Tara too. Omkar comes to Tara and hugs her. He says we will go out today. Mayura thanks him for thinking about Tara’s betterment. He brings her to the hall and make her see the Park set up in the hall.
Mayura says what is it, why Park is set up here. Omkar says Doctor said that Tara can’t go out so he brought park here. Tara kisses on his cheeks and plays in the park set up. Pinjara song plays….Tara gets candy floss from a set up candy floss’s shop. Manjari tells Shankar that Tara is very happy. Shankar tells that when she runs in the real park then she will be happy. Servant informs Manjari that Tara’s medicine bottle broke. Manjari scolds her and goes to the hospital to bring it. She sees Megha there, enquiring about Mayura. She comes to know that Mayura is not in the house. She thinks if Mayura has sent Nayan here. Omkar asks Tara what she will do after playing in the park. Tara says she is getting sleep. Mayura says she shall study now. Omkar says she is my daughter and not yours. Manjari comes there and tells Omkar that Mayura is not in her house and Megha was searching her. Omkar says my men enquired about her and told that her mental condition is not good. He thinks to find out. Shankar hears them.
Mayura teaches shapes to Tara in an unique way. Omkar comes there and says I asked you to make her sleep. Mayura says this is also needed for overall growth. Tara says she has learnt all the shapes. Megha comes to Akhilesh’s house and asks where is Mayura, she is not in the hospital. Omkar looks at Mayura’s pic and recalls their moments. He tells Manjari that he will show Mayura’s pic to Tara and if she identifies her as pari maa then…Akhilesh tells Megha that Mayura is in specialized hospital. Megha insists to get the number. Omkar comes to Tara and tells that he will tell her story. He shows her Mayura’s pic and asks if she is your Pari Maa. Tara says no. Mayura comes there and gets tensed. Omkar asks again. Tara says no, recalls Shankar asking her not to identity the pic. Tara asks who is this beautiful lady. Omkar says may be she is someone else’s pari maa and we got this pic mistakenly. He thinks Mayura might not be Tara’s Pari Maa, but I have to find out about her.
