ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 31st March 2021 Written Episode Update: Omkar shows Mayura’s pic to Tara for identification – Telly Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
H Hasan |

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 31st March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Manjari asking Tara to drink juice. Tara refuses. Shankar says your Papa must be coming, drink juice. Tara is about to drink juice, when she sees Omkar coming there. Tara asks Papa, if friend’s nurse didn’t come. Omkar signs her towards Nayan/Mayura. Mayura brings gifts and balloons for her. Tara gets happy and hugs her. Mayura says your Pari Maa sent these gifts. She asks her to have food and says if you don’t have food, then how will we go out for outing. Manjari asks what are you saying? Tara is unwell. Mayura says not now, after Tara gets fine. Omkar recalls Mayura asking him not to interfere when she is handling Tara and his family members shall not stop her from doing anything. Omkar agrees. Fb ends. Omkar tells Manjari that everything will happen as Ms. Nayan says. He asks Tara where she wants to go. Tara says she wants to go to park. Omkar says we will go tomorrow. Mayura asks Omkar to send Tara’s food to room. Manjari says she don’t trust Nayan. Omkar says we will go after a week, once Tara gets fine. Mayura talks to Shankar and tells that she has just one week’s time. Manjari talks to the security guards. She says just like Vasudev ji saved Krishna ji, she will save Tara too. Omkar comes to Tara and hugs her. He says we will go out today. Mayura thanks him for thinking about Tara’s betterment. He brings her to the hall and make her see the Park set up in the hall.

Mayura says what is it, why Park is set up here. Omkar says Doctor said that Tara can’t go out so he brought park here. Tara kisses on his cheeks and plays in the park set up. Pinjara song plays….Tara gets candy floss from a set up candy floss’s shop. Manjari tells Shankar that Tara is very happy. Shankar tells that when she runs in the real park then she will be happy. Servant informs Manjari that Tara’s medicine bottle broke. Manjari scolds her and goes to the hospital to bring it. She sees Megha there, enquiring about Mayura. She comes to know that Mayura is not in the house. She thinks if Mayura has sent Nayan here. Omkar asks Tara what she will do after playing in the park. Tara says she is getting sleep. Mayura says she shall study now. Omkar says she is my daughter and not yours. Manjari comes there and tells Omkar that Mayura is not in her house and Megha was searching her. Omkar says my men enquired about her and told that her mental condition is not good. He thinks to find out. Shankar hears them.

Mayura teaches shapes to Tara in an unique way. Omkar comes there and says I asked you to make her sleep. Mayura says this is also needed for overall growth. Tara says she has learnt all the shapes. Megha comes to Akhilesh’s house and asks where is Mayura, she is not in the hospital. Omkar looks at Mayura’s pic and recalls their moments. He tells Manjari that he will show Mayura’s pic to Tara and if she identifies her as pari maa then…Akhilesh tells Megha that Mayura is in specialized hospital. Megha insists to get the number. Omkar comes to Tara and tells that he will tell her story. He shows her Mayura’s pic and asks if she is your Pari Maa. Tara says no. Mayura comes there and gets tensed. Omkar asks again. Tara says no, recalls Shankar asking her not to identity the pic. Tara asks who is this beautiful lady. Omkar says may be she is someone else’s pari maa and we got this pic mistakenly. He thinks Mayura might not be Tara’s Pari Maa, but I have to find out about her.

Precap will be added later.

Update Credit to: H Hasan

H Hasan |

I started writing as a hobby. It turned into a fledged out career fortunately. I love reading novels and creative arts. I’m very committed and give my best to my work.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top