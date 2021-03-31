Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 31st March 2021 Written Update: Tara denies when Omkar shows her Mayura’s pic and asks if she is her pari ma.

Pinjara Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News, and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net
The episode starts with Manjiri asking Tara to drink some juice but she insists of drinking it from Nayan aunty. Shankar tells her that her father has gone to bring her. Omkar returns back and Tara asks if her friend nurse didn’t come. Mayura comes in with balloons and gifts. Tara gets very happy and asks if all gifts are for her. Mayura says its sent by her pari ma. She asks Tara to eat and get well soon so that they can go to roam outside. Omkar recalls asking Nayan whats her condition to go back. She said he has two conditions, one that Omkar should not command over her and second that she will do whatever she finds right for Tara and his family members shouldn’t stop her. Omkar says they will do whatever Nayan says.
Omkar asks Tara where she wants to go. Tara says she wants to go to park with many swings. Omkar agrees. Tara gets very happy and thanks Mayura and Omkar. Manjiri tells Omkar that she doesn’t trust this nurse. Later Mayura tells Shankar that she has only one week time to make her daughter free from Omkar’s cage. Omkar says Tara they will go to park now. He brings her down and shows the whole customized park in the hall with various swings. Mayura gets shocked.
Omkar tells Tara that her doctor has said she cannot go to park so he brought the park to her. Tara gets bit upset but then gets happy playing around. Omkar smiles happily. Maid comes and informs Manjiri that she broke Tara’s medicine bottle by mistake. She thinks before Omkar gets angry she should go and buy new medicine. At hospital, Megha comes to inquire about Mayura but nurse tells her that she isn’t admitted in the hospital. Megha wonders why her parents are lying to her. Manjiri comes there and overhears Megha talking to nurse. She thinks where is Mayura if she isnt at home and if she knows that they have returned to Jabalpur. She wonders if Nayan is sent by Mayura.
Tara tells Omkar that she is very tired and wants to sleep. Omkar says her to go and sleep. Nayan says its her time to read books and studies are important. But Tara says she is tired so Omkar asks Nayan not to try to order his daughter and do her work. Manjiri comes from hospital and tells Omkar she has something important to talk to him. Omkar asks Mayura to take Tara and make her sleep. Manjiri tells Omkar about Megha and says she has doubt that Nayan is related to Mayura. Omkar thinks to cross check.
They go to Tara’s room and see Mayura teaching shapes to Tara. He asks whats going on. Mayura says along with physical health mental health is equally important. So she did this and Tara is very happy. Megha comes to home and says them she went to hospital and Mayura isnt there. She asks them to tell her the truth. Ashutosh and Sulekha makes fake story and try to convince her. Omkar tells Manjiri that he will show Mayura’s photograph to Tara and if she confirms that she is her pari ma,all things will be clear.
Omkar shows Mayura’s pic to Tara but she denies and says she isn’t her pari ma. Shankar recalls how he had requested Tara not to recognize her pari ma if Omkar shows her the photo or else she will never meet her again. Omkar thinks to find out if Mayura is playing some game with him.