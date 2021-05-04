Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 5th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 5th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Megha thinking it will be fun to stay in the haveli, as Mayura brings Omkar to haveli. Vishaka says welcome Omkar. Mayura asks him to be careful. Omkar thinks he wishes she trusts her and he could have told her, he wouldn’t have betray her. Omkar says welcome. Mayura says you shall hold the stick for support. Shankar says he is not agreeing. Mayura insists. Omkar agrees. Vishaka thinks she will make their love turn into hatred. Mayura says she will take Omkar to his room. Vishaka says someone else will take him to his house. She tells Megha that she will send the stuff. She then asks Mayura if she is happy. Mayura thanks her for the big heart. Vishaka says atleast you can focus on the meeting now. Omkar thinks he is back in his haveli and will find out about Tara. Shankar comes there and says Vishaka will try to prove that you are not blind. Omkar says when I win Mayura’s trust, I will not take time to expose Vishaka. Shankar says both Mayura and you are together in one house after a long time and says he is happy to see them in one roof. Omkar says we are not together and don’t know if we will be together or not, but I will not let any third person to become wall between us. He says mayura has done so much for me, now it is my turn.

Later everyone is having food sitting outside in the lawn. Vishaka asks Omkar to take the dal and asks him to have it carefully as it is hot. She signs the Servant. Servant is about to throw hot dal on Omkar, but the latter gets up from the chair. Mayura asks Omkar if he is fine. Vishaka pretends to scold the Servant and asks Omkar how did he know that the dal is about to fall on him. Mayura asks him. Omkar says which dal, tells that he got up to take his medicine, he had forgotten to take it before food. He asks Shankar to come and help him to get his medicine. Mayura asks him to sit on her chair and says she will bring. Omkar holds her hand and thanks her

Update Credit to: H Hasan