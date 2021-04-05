Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 6th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Omkar plans Tara’s kidnapping with Megha’s help to expose Mayurath – Telly Updates

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 6th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Mayura informing Shankar and leaving from there. Manjari asks Omkar to pay the ransom and get their daughter. Megha comes home and asks Akhilesh why are they looking tensed? Mayura comes there and asks Akhilesh not to hide and says Di knows everything. Megha asks why are you looking at me? Mayura says I didn’t know that you will stoop low and tells that she will not leave anyone who comes between her and her daughter. Megha asks what are you saying? Mayura tells that Megha di wanted 40 lakhs and that’s why kidnapped her daughter. Megha says I demanded money from you, as Sanjay lost his investments and I am pregnant. She says I asked you to give money, as I want to settle the money to the money lenders. Dadi asks why you didn’t tell me? Megha says the amount is not small. Inspector finds the location and tells Omkar. Shankar calls Mayura and tells that Omkar has brought Nisha’s parents here and thinks that Nurse Nayan has kidnapped Tara. Mayura tells Akhilesh that she has to go as Omkar is doubting her.
Omkar tells Inspector that Tara is not found and asks him to enquire with them. Nisha’s parents tell that they don’t know about Tara. Mayura comes there as Nurse Nayan and tells that she has gone home, as she got the call from neighbor that Police came to her house. She tells that when she reached there, she came to know that they were taken here. Inspector asks Constables to interrogate them. Omkar shows arrest warrant for Nayan. Akhilesh gets worried. Mayura tells Inspector that she didn’t do the kidnapping. Omkar says you was in need of money. Mayura says some people loves their work too and whoever is in need of money, they don’t do kidnapping. Manjari asks Inspector to take her. Mayura says she didn’t kidnap Tara. Omkar asks Inspector to do anything and make her parents speak the truth. Mayura tells Omkar that she didn’t do anything. Omkar says greed can make anyone do anything. Mayura says she is not greedy and is just concerned about her. She hears Nisha’s parents beaten up. Omkar asks her to tell the truth. Mayura tells that she couldn’t harm Tara as she is her mother. Manjari says Mayura is her mother. Mayura removes her spectacles and washes her face. Omkar and Manjari get shocked to see Mayura as Nayan. Mayura says Tara is my daughter, I am her mother…I didn’t kidnap my daughter. Omkar says I was doubtful that there is some connection between you both, but didn’t think that you are Ms. Nayan. A neighbor comes to Akhilesh’s house and tells that someone dropped this girl outside. Akhilesh takes Tara inside. Tara gains consciousness. Akhilesh hugs him.
Inspector asks Omkar if she said right. Omkar says yes, she is my wife, whom I deserted. Mayura asks Inspector to leave nisha’s parents. Omkar claps and tells Mayura that he is sure that she has hidden Tara in her house. He tells Inspector that she will be in her house. She says you wanted to keep my daughter away from me, but I won’t let this happen. Mayura asks him to stop the nonsense and says I didn’t keep you away from my daughter, but you have kept me away from her. Manjari asks her to leave her son. Mayura says if anything happens to my daughter, then I will never forgive you. Just then Akhilesh calls Mayura. Manjari picks the call. Akhilesh says Tara is in their house. They go there. Tara sees Omkar and Mayura, and calls the latter as Pari Maa. Omkar takes Tara in his lap. Tara tells that Pari Maa has asked her to hide and an uncle give her chocolate and slept, when she woke up she was here and met Nana ji, Par Nani etc. Mayura tells that it is Omkar’s trick, he sent her here. Omkar tells that he will file case against her, but first he will take his daughter away from here. Mayura says you can’t keep my daughter away from me. Omkar says her mental condition is not good and asks Inspector to see her reports. He takes Tara from there. Mayura cries and says my daughter….Tara. Megha asks Mayura not to worry and tells that she has talked to her lawyer friend and he will take out some solution. Mayura hugs Megha and apologize to her. Megha forgives her. Mayura hugs her and congratulates her for her pregnant. Megha says I will meet my friend and asks her not to worry. Mayura says we will arrange money, don’t worry. She prays to the God and asks what shall I do, how to go to my daughter, show me some way. Lawyer comes there and says Omkar ji sent court notice for you. Mayura reads the notice and tells Akhilesh that it is written that I have to stay away from Tara else I have to face the law. She goes in the auto and sees Omkar thanking someone, for telling him about Mayura’s plan and for kidnapping her. He says now Mayura is a criminal and no child can be safe with such criminal. She then sees Megha who helped Omkar with the kidnapping and also informing about her truth. She gets shocked.
