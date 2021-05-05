Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 6th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 6th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Omkar telling Mayura that she has saved him again, but he is not suitable for her care. Mayura says we can’t decide on this, but there are some question which is unanswerable. She finds injury on his foot and says you got an injury and asks how did this chandelier fell down. Vishaka says nuts might have got loose as it was old chandelier. Omkar moves chandelier piece from his way and winks his eye surprising Vishaka. Later they come face to face…Omkar asks if he acts well, if not better than her, then not worse than her. Vishaka says my acting has truthfulness and your acting is betrayal. Omkar says you knows well, who is cheating Mayura and I will expose you infront of her very soon. Vishaka says mayura is supporting you as she sympathizes with you. She says you will be her enemy always. Omkar says it is our personal matter and I will not let anyone come between us. He says once I get my Tara, I will expose you. Vishaka tells him that Tara said yesterday that he likes to watch star with her, and made these 10 stars on the chart. She says daily one star will be gone and you will lose stars in 10 days. She says you will lose Tara. Omkar says 10 days, I will expose you before that. He says har har narmade….

Megha tells Omkar that Sanjay got the info that Vishaka has something to do with this haveli. Omkar says he was right, Vishaka has enmity with me and that’s why tried to help Mayura. Megha asks if these proofs are not enough. Omkar says these are not enough to make her believe. Just then Mayura comes there and sees Omkar holding the file. Omkar gets tensed. Megha pretends to take his sign on the papers and takes the file. Mayura asks you are taking his sign on what papers? Megha asks why you want to know, so that you snatch that too. Omkar asks Megha to go and tells that he is selling a small land in village. Mayura asks him to open his mouth and drink medicine. Omkar drinks it. Mayura tells that Tara messaged you.

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: H Hasan