ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Telly Updates

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Vishaka telling Mayura is acting to be blind and is betraying her. She says I heard enough and tells that she didn’t forgive him for whatever he has done with her, but she will not take advantage of his blindness to teach him a lesson of right and wrong. She says if he had fell in the pool then what would have happen. She says I will not hurt him intentionally. She says you are sometimes hitting him with stone and sometimes you are trying to push him in the pool, says what he shall do to make you believe. Vishaka says he is acting again. Mayura says enough and takes Omkar from there. Mayura takes him inside. Omkar says you saved me. Megha tells Mayura that Vishaka pushed him in the pool to know if he is fine or acting. Mayura says Vishaka has done this, as she cares for me. Shankar asks Megha to come. Omkar asks Mayura not to worry due to Vishaka. Vishaka hears them. She thinks I had attacked, but the aim was wrong. She says jaadugar’s life is in two parrots and not one.

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: H Hasan

I started writing as a hobby. It turned into a fledged out career fortunately. I love reading novels and creative arts. I’m very committed and give my best to my work.

Related Items:

Most Popular

46
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
13
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
12
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Avatar Avatar
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top