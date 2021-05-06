Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Vishaka telling Mayura is acting to be blind and is betraying her. She says I heard enough and tells that she didn’t forgive him for whatever he has done with her, but she will not take advantage of his blindness to teach him a lesson of right and wrong. She says if he had fell in the pool then what would have happen. She says I will not hurt him intentionally. She says you are sometimes hitting him with stone and sometimes you are trying to push him in the pool, says what he shall do to make you believe. Vishaka says he is acting again. Mayura says enough and takes Omkar from there. Mayura takes him inside. Omkar says you saved me. Megha tells Mayura that Vishaka pushed him in the pool to know if he is fine or acting. Mayura says Vishaka has done this, as she cares for me. Shankar asks Megha to come. Omkar asks Mayura not to worry due to Vishaka. Vishaka hears them. She thinks I had attacked, but the aim was wrong. She says jaadugar’s life is in two parrots and not one.

