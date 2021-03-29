Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: How will Mayura save herself from getting arrested? – Tellyexpress

Pinjara Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News, and Upcoming Twist on Tellyexpress.com

The daily popular soap Pinjara has kept viewers intrigued about what’s going to happen next. While one second Mayura seems to win the race, other time she loses it badly.

In the previous episode intoxicated Omkar pulled Nayan aside and tells her that she reminds him of Mayura. She pushes him away and goes to Tara. She convinces Tara to come with her. Omkar looks on as Mayura is leaving with Tara. Mayura happily takes Tara with her and meets Ashutosh meets halfway.

While at Omkar’s home, Guru ma’s people come there and make drink for curing hangover. After drinking kaadha, Omkar and Manjari gain back their consciousness. They get shocked on realizing Tara is missing. Mayura asks bus driver about bus, he says that bus will leave after one hour as there is traffic due to holi.

A gang of boys surround Tara and Mayura and try to forcibly play holi with them. Shankar calls and informs Mayura that Omkar is searching her and Tara. Omkar reaches there and picks up Tara. He asks Mayura why was she taking his daughter away. Police comes there and Mayura tries to act innocent but Omkar tells that she is lying as he had seen her leaving with Tara.

In the upcoming episodes we will see how Omkar separates Mayura from Tara once again. It will be interesting to see if Mayura can again come up with a counter plan to stop him from taking Tara away.

Will Omkar leave the city with Tara as he had planned earlier?

Will Mayura have to stay away from her own daughter?

To know more stay tuned to Imprisonment on colors tv and voot app.