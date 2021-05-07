Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: How will Omkar save Mayura?

Pinjara khubsurti ka Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

The colors tv popular daily soap Pinjara is again taking a new turn as Vishakha realizes Mayura to be Omkar’s weakness. It will be interesting to see if Omkar can still win against her evil games!

In the previous episode Mayura got angry at Vishakha and told her to stop doubting Omkar. She asked Vishakha that what should Omkar do to prove he is actually blind. Megha told Mayura that just like Vishakha pushed him today what if chandelier falling down was her plan too? However Mayura said her not to bad mouth Vishakha. Vishakha observed Omkar’s weakness is not just one but two, she sees a pic of Tara and Mayura and thinks now she will not attack Omkar but rather his love. Omkar met Sanjay who tells him about Vishal Gupta being Vishakha’s brother and they owned the mansion before.

Vishakha sheds fakes tears and used emotional words to trap Mayura. Mayura asked her about her family members. She said she lost her parents at young age and her only younger brother was murdered. Omkar overheard and wonders which murder is Vishakha talking about. Vishakha kept a havan and while sitting Omkar saw laser of bullet being aimed at Mayura and gets worried. He said Vishakha she cannot kill Mayura. She asked him to save Mayura if he can.

In the upcoming episodes we will see how Mayura will be saved by Omkar without exposing himself. It will be interesting to see how will Mayura ne protected from Vishakha’s game physically and emotionally!

Will Mayura realize Vishakha is trying to harm her?

Will Omkar fall weak seeing Mayura in danger?

