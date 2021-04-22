Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Spoiler: Has Mayura lost her battle against Omkar?

Pinjara Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information, and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

With Megha becoming a member of palms with Omkar, Mayura’s sport plan towards has failed. With Omkar turning tables towards Mayura, will she have the ability to get Tara again?

Within the earlier episode Megha made all of the staffs of Vishakha drink juice blended with some sleeping drugs and kidnapped Tara. Mayura got here to Tara’s room and located her lacking. Mayura realized every part has been achieved by Megha.

Megha known as Omkar and knowledgeable that Tara is secure along with her. Police and Mayura got here to Omkar’s home with search warrant. However they donot discover Tara there. Tara fooled Megha and ran away from lodge. Omkar mocked Mayura and insulted her saying her win as Maya was simply momentary however the true winner of the sport is Omkar. He stated that he’ll take Tara away from her and she or he gained’t have the ability to do something.

Omkar reached lodge and scolded Megha for her carelessness. Mayura reached the placement from the place Tara had known as her however the girl stated her that as Mayura’s cellphone had obtained switched off so she known as youngster’s father.

Within the upcoming episodes we’ll see if Omkar has actually taken Tara with him. It will likely be attention-grabbing to see how will Omkar and Mayura’s sport come to and finish.

Will Tara have the ability to get love of each her mother and father?

Will Mayura meet Tara earlier than Omkar takes her away?

To know extra keep tuned to episodes of Pinjara on colours television and voot app.