Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Spoiler: Mayura’s confidence to shock Omkar?

The favored TMT present, Pinjara has saved viewers hooked to the present with their latest developments within the storyline. Whereas Mayura is lastly taking a stand in opposition to Omkar, how will he react to all this?

Within the earlier episode we had seen Omkar was impatient to satisfy Maya however will get fooled by Vishakha . Whereas on different hand, Megha locked herself in a room at Omkar’s home and mentioned she gained’t go away until Omkar talks to her.

Vishakha made Omkar sit together with her in a room and switched on tv the place stay broadcast of charity vogue present is occurring. Even Ashutosh and Dadi watched the present. Omkar bought shocked to see that Maya is Mayura and he or she had eliminated her scar. Mayura confidently gave her speech in opposition to male dominance within the society and mentioned revenue from her present can be to assist girls who needs to combat for his or her rights.

Vishakha taunted Omkar badly and made enjoyable of him. He in flip threatened to destroy her life. He requested her about Mayura’s whereabouts however she denied to say something.

Within the upcoming episodes we are going to see encounter of Mayura and Omkar. Whereas Omkar will taunt Mayura by saying that his hatred fits her, she’s going to problem him again saying he gained’t perceive her cause behind doing all this. Nevertheless time will clarify every thing.

Whereas Mayura is continually profitable in opposition to Omkar, will she be capable of get her daughter endlessly too?

Will Omkar give you new evil plans destroy Mayura once more?

