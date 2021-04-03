ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Spoiler: Where did Tara go?

Pinjara Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News, and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

The popular tv show Pinjara has been going through ups and downs, with Mayura and Omkar trying their best to keep their daughter with themselves, who will win this race?

In previous episode Mayura decides not to tell her family about Megha’s blackmail.Omkar’s men come there and he tells them that yesterday Mayura didn’t say anything so they should pick up her family members.

Mayura tells Shankar that she needs to go to house asap. Nayan breaks Tara’s medicine bottle and insists on going to hospital and buying the medicine herself .Omkar follows her but sees Nayan going to pharmacy. Mayura recalls how while picking up goodness photo she saw reflection of Omkar’s car in it.

Manjari shows everyone how Tara drew moustache on her face. Manjari sulks so Tara says she will draw moustache on herself too. But Omkar stops her. Tara tells Omkar he always keeps scolding her and gets upset. Shankar helps Mayura to go to meet Dr Khanna . While Omkar gets call from his worker who informs him everything is fine at factory.

In the upcoming episodes we will see Mayura asking Tara to play hide and seek with her and hide under the table. While she is being taken hidden under the table, her doll falls in the hospital which is seen by Omkar. However according to plan Tara doesn’t reach Mayura and goes missing in the way. Omkar threatens Dr Khanna and asks about Tara.

Will Dr Khanna tell Omkar about Mayura being involved?

Will Tara be safe or she had landed in another trouble?

To know more stay tuned to Imprisonment on colours tv and voot app.

