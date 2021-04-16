ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Spoiler: Will Mayura’s new identity as Maya finally make her win?

Avatar
By
Posted on
Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Spoiler: Will Mayura's new identity as Maya finally make her win?

Pinjara Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information, and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

The favored TMT present, Pinjara has made viewers as soon as once more very excited with current turns and twists. Now that Omkar is aware of Maya is none however Mayura, how will the story flip?

Within the earlier episode we had seen Omkar reached the venue of style present however discovered another person instead of Maya with Vishakha. Megha insisted on staying at Ashutosh ‘s residence however they don’t enable her. Later she went and locked herself in a room at Omkar’s home and stated she gained’t go away except Omkar talks to her.

Vishakha made Omkar sit together with her in a room and switched on tv the place stay broadcast of charity style present is happening. Even Ashutosh and Dadi watched the present. Omkar obtained shocked to see that Maya is Mayura and she or he had eliminated her scar. Mayura confidently spoke about girls empowerment and towards male dominance in society.

Vishakha taunted Omkar badly and made enjoyable of him. He in flip threatened to destroy her life. He requested her about Mayura’s whereabouts however she denied to say something. Dadi and Ashutosh felt overwhelmed seeing a assured Mayura.

Within the upcoming episodes we’ll see whom will win this chase recreation of Omkar, Mayura and Vishakha? It can fascinating to see if Omkar can settle for that Mayura is standing towards him.

Will Omkar come head to head with Mayura?

What would be the impact of all this on Tara who loves each her mother and father?

To know extra keep tuned to Imprisonment on colours television and Voot app

Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
19
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
19
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
14
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
13
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
13
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
13
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top