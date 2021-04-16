Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Spoiler: Will Mayura’s new identity as Maya finally make her win?

Pinjara Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information, and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

The favored TMT present, Pinjara has made viewers as soon as once more very excited with current turns and twists. Now that Omkar is aware of Maya is none however Mayura, how will the story flip?

Within the earlier episode we had seen Omkar reached the venue of style present however discovered another person instead of Maya with Vishakha. Megha insisted on staying at Ashutosh ‘s residence however they don’t enable her. Later she went and locked herself in a room at Omkar’s home and stated she gained’t go away except Omkar talks to her.

Vishakha made Omkar sit together with her in a room and switched on tv the place stay broadcast of charity style present is happening. Even Ashutosh and Dadi watched the present. Omkar obtained shocked to see that Maya is Mayura and she or he had eliminated her scar. Mayura confidently spoke about girls empowerment and towards male dominance in society.

Vishakha taunted Omkar badly and made enjoyable of him. He in flip threatened to destroy her life. He requested her about Mayura’s whereabouts however she denied to say something. Dadi and Ashutosh felt overwhelmed seeing a assured Mayura.

Within the upcoming episodes we’ll see whom will win this chase recreation of Omkar, Mayura and Vishakha? It can fascinating to see if Omkar can settle for that Mayura is standing towards him.

Will Omkar come head to head with Mayura?

What would be the impact of all this on Tara who loves each her mother and father?

To know extra keep tuned to Imprisonment on colours television and Voot app