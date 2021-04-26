ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Spoiler: Will Omkar get his property back?

Avatar
By
Posted on
Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Spoiler: Will Omkar get his property back?

Pinjara Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information, and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

The favored TMT cleaning soap Pinjara goes by way of excessive voltage drama as Omkar and Mayura are leaving no stones unturned to battle in opposition to one another to get Tara.

Within the earlier episode we had seen Omkar got here to hospital and requested his employees the place have been his dad and mom. The employees knowledgeable him that their home was confiscated and Manjari had fainted. He additionally knowledgeable that their ATM playing cards weren’t working. Omkar went to his manufacturing facility and located it sealed too. Megha checked authorized papers and knowledgeable him all this was performed by firm with whom he has all of the trade for enterprise because it had been purchased by another person.

Maya and Vishakha got here to Omkar’s bungalow and knowledgeable him that Mayura purchased that place too. Mayura proposed a deal to Omkar to get all his properties again in return of Tara. She mentioned him he can take every part again however he ought to minimize off all his ties with Tara. Omkar denied it. Mayura went inside bungalow and will get distressed on not discovering Tara. Omkar mocked Mayura and mentioned her she will take away every part however won’t ever get again Tara.

Within the upcoming episodes we’ll see how Mayura plans to search out Tara’s whereabouts, whereas on different hand will probably be revealed how Omkar made Tara escape inspite of Vishakha’s staffs being current there.

Will Omkar win as soon as once more?

Even after every part will Mayura lose her daughter?

To know extra keep tuned to additional episodes of Imprisonment on colours television and Voot app.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
61
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
59
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
56
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
53
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
53
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
52
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
50
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
50
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
49
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top