Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Spoiler: Will Omkar get his property back?

Pinjara Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information, and Upcoming Twist

The favored TMT cleaning soap Pinjara goes by way of excessive voltage drama as Omkar and Mayura are leaving no stones unturned to battle in opposition to one another to get Tara.

Within the earlier episode we had seen Omkar got here to hospital and requested his employees the place have been his dad and mom. The employees knowledgeable him that their home was confiscated and Manjari had fainted. He additionally knowledgeable that their ATM playing cards weren’t working. Omkar went to his manufacturing facility and located it sealed too. Megha checked authorized papers and knowledgeable him all this was performed by firm with whom he has all of the trade for enterprise because it had been purchased by another person.

Maya and Vishakha got here to Omkar’s bungalow and knowledgeable him that Mayura purchased that place too. Mayura proposed a deal to Omkar to get all his properties again in return of Tara. She mentioned him he can take every part again however he ought to minimize off all his ties with Tara. Omkar denied it. Mayura went inside bungalow and will get distressed on not discovering Tara. Omkar mocked Mayura and mentioned her she will take away every part however won’t ever get again Tara.

Within the upcoming episodes we’ll see how Mayura plans to search out Tara’s whereabouts, whereas on different hand will probably be revealed how Omkar made Tara escape inspite of Vishakha’s staffs being current there.

Will Omkar win as soon as once more?

Even after every part will Mayura lose her daughter?

To know extra keep tuned to additional episodes of Imprisonment on colours television and Voot app.