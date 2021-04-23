Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Spoiler: Will Omkar separate Mayura and Tara forever?

Pinjara Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information, and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Widespread TMT cleaning soap Pinjara is once more witnessing ups and downs in Mayura’s life. With Omkar turning tables in opposition to Mayura, will she have the ability to get Tara again?

Within the earlier episode Megha made all of the staffs of Vishakha drink juice blended with some sleeping drugs and kidnapped Tara. Mayura got here to Tara’s room and located her lacking. Mayura realized all the pieces has been completed by Megha.

Megha referred to as Omkar and knowledgeable that Tara is protected along with her. Police and Mayura got here to Omkar’s home with search warrant. However they donot discover Tara there. Tara fooled Megha and ran away from resort. Omkar mocked Mayura and insulted her saying her win as Maya was simply momentary however the actual winner of the sport is Omkar. He mentioned that he’ll take Tara away from her and he or she received’t have the ability to do something.

Omkar reached resort and scolded Megha for her carelessness. Mayura reached the placement from the place Tara had referred to as her however the girl mentioned her that as Mayura’s cellphone had acquired switched off so she referred to as little one’s father.

Within the upcoming episodes we are going to see that Omkar will attain the venue and taking Tara house with himself, whereas Mayura will hold working behind automotive, she might be left distressed as Omkar goes away with Tara.

Will Tara have the ability to keep with out her mom?

How will Vishakha assist Mayura out of this drawback now?

To know extra keep tuned to episodes of Imprisonment on colours television and voot app.