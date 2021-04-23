ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Spoiler: Will Omkar separate Mayura and Tara forever?

Avatar
By
Posted on
Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Spoiler: Will Omkar separate Mayura and Tara forever?

Pinjara Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information, and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Widespread TMT cleaning soap Pinjara is once more witnessing ups and downs in Mayura’s life. With Omkar turning tables in opposition to Mayura, will she have the ability to get Tara again?

Within the earlier episode Megha made all of the staffs of Vishakha drink juice blended with some sleeping drugs and kidnapped Tara. Mayura got here to Tara’s room and located her lacking. Mayura realized all the pieces has been completed by Megha.

Megha referred to as Omkar and knowledgeable that Tara is protected along with her. Police and Mayura got here to Omkar’s home with search warrant. However they donot discover Tara there. Tara fooled Megha and ran away from resort. Omkar mocked Mayura and insulted her saying her win as Maya was simply momentary however the actual winner of the sport is Omkar. He mentioned that he’ll take Tara away from her and he or she received’t have the ability to do something.

Omkar reached resort and scolded Megha for her carelessness. Mayura reached the placement from the place Tara had referred to as her however the girl mentioned her that as Mayura’s cellphone had acquired switched off so she referred to as little one’s father.

Within the upcoming episodes we are going to see that Omkar will attain the venue and taking Tara house with himself, whereas Mayura will hold working behind automotive, she might be left distressed as Omkar goes away with Tara.

Will Tara have the ability to keep with out her mom?

How will Vishakha assist Mayura out of this drawback now?

To know extra keep tuned to episodes of Imprisonment on colours television and voot app.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
47
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
45
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
43
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
42
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
40
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
39
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
39
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
39
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top