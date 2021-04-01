Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Today’s 1st April 2021 Episode Written Update: Omkar Suspects?

Are you ready to know the detail of another episode of your favorite show “Pinjara Khubshurti ka” so buckle up to catch the story of today’s episode 1st April 2021 The show is good to watch but sometimes some scenes make the show boring, the show begins with the theme of the obsession of Omkar towards his wife which now turns to his daughter? As the viewers already watched Omkar wants to stay away, his daughter from her mother Mayura But Mayura wants her daughter back and she changes her looks and enters Omkar’s house.
She made several plans to take away her daughter from his house but her all plans are flops. Now let’s see what new is happening in the show, the show starts with as usual Mayura who is thanking Shankar to not reveal her identity in front of Omkar. Then she asks him how Omkar gets doubts about her identity and then Shankar says we will think about it later but right now we need to figure out some solutions before Omkar gets to know the truth.
Omkar sends his guards to the house of Mayura to find out Mayura. Her father says Mayura is not in the house but they say they want to know where is Mayura right now and if they will not inform them then they will take Akhilesh with them. But suddenly Mayura comes there and thinks thanks to Shankar as he send her here at the right time and then Omkar guards inform him Mayura is in the home.
Omkar tells guards to take Mayura to a godown and then he himself comes there. Mayura asks him when did he came back from Jabalpur. Omkar shows his concern towards Mayura but Mayura says you have taken away my daughter from me and now you are showing your concern to me. Omkar asks her to tell the truth and not act in front of him and then he heard her fake voices of her family in which her family is saying her not to worry about them and in one voice she heard her father’s voice in which he calls the police.
Mayura understands the plan of Omkar and she began her acting and asks Omkar to return her daughter. The guard shows her a doll and says she is your daughter right and she nods and then gets faints.