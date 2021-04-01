ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Today’s 1st April 2021 Episode Written Update: Omkar Suspects?

Avatar
By
Posted on
Pinjara Khubsurti Ka

Are you ready to know the detail of another episode of your favorite show “Pinjara Khubshurti ka”  so buckle up to catch the story of today’s episode 1st April 2021 The show is good to watch but sometimes some scenes make the show boring, the show begins with the theme of the obsession of Omkar towards his wife which now turns to his daughter? As the viewers already watched Omkar wants to stay away, his daughter from her mother Mayura But Mayura wants her daughter back and she changes her looks and enters Omkar’s house.

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka

She made several plans to take away her daughter from his house but her all plans are flops. Now let’s see what new is happening in the show, the show starts with as usual Mayura who is thanking Shankar to not reveal her identity in front of Omkar. Then she asks him how Omkar gets doubts about her identity and then Shankar says we will think about it later but right now we need to figure out some solutions before Omkar gets to know the truth.

Omkar sends his guards to the house of Mayura to find out Mayura. Her father says Mayura is not in the house but they say they want to know where is Mayura right now and if they will not inform them then they will take Akhilesh with them. But suddenly Mayura comes there and thinks thanks to Shankar as he send her here at the right time and then Omkar guards inform him Mayura is in the home.

Omkar tells guards to take Mayura to a godown and then he himself comes there. Mayura asks him when did he came back from Jabalpur. Omkar shows his concern towards Mayura but Mayura says you have taken away my daughter from me and now you are showing your concern to me. Omkar asks her to tell the truth and not act in front of him and then he heard her fake voices of her family in which her family is saying her not to worry about them and in one voice she heard her father’s voice in which he calls the police.

Read More:

Mayura understands the plan of Omkar and she began her acting and asks Omkar to return her daughter. The guard shows her a doll and says she is your daughter right and she nods and then gets faints.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
429
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
402
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
386
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
376
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
374
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
369
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
338
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
337
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
329
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
328
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top