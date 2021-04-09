Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: What did Manjari mix in Mayura’s tea? – Tellyexpress

Pinjara Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News, and Upcoming Twist on Tellyexpress.com

The popular daily soap Pinjara has been witnessing constant changes in the storyline with Omkar and Mayura trying to win against each other. While Mayura is playing fair but Omkar is using dirty tricks, who will win this game?

In the previous episode Mayura raised her voice against injustice done by Omkar. Mayura told the women organization members that the mark on her face is by Omkar. She also told them how Tara doesn’t go to school, doesn’t have friends, doesn’t go outside home, etc. She begged them to help her to keep her daughter safe.

Everyone gathered inside Omkar’s house and asked Tara whom will she choose. Tara pointed fingers towards both and said she want to stay with both of them. Omkar and Mayura said they won’t stay with each other. Women organization lady said both Omkar and Mayura should stay together with Tara for 14 days and prove themselves. After 14 days they will make the decision.

Tara asked Mayura about scar on her face. Mayura makes an excuse and says its because of an accident. Tara slept with Mayura happily while hearing lullaby which made Omkar frustrated. Manjari planned to do something evil against Mayura.

In the upcoming episodes we will see Manjari adding something intoxicating in Mayura’s tea which will make her feel dizzy. While women organization ladies will come, Mayura will go to serve them snacks, but she will stumble and everything will fall down.

How will Mayura save herself in this situation?

Will the ladies get a negative impression about Mayura?

To know more stay tuned to further episodes of Imprisonment on colors tv and voot app.