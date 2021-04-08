Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: What will be Manjari’s plan? – Tellyexpress

Pinjara Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News, and Upcoming Twist on Tellyexpress.com

The popular daily soap Pinjara has been witnessing constant changes in the storyline with Omkar and Mayura winning against each other simultaneously, now that they need to stay under the same roof, whats gonna be the outcome of this?

In the previous episode Mayura had said whatever she had done, she did it to get her daughter back. Mayura told the women organization members that the mark on her face is by Omkar. She also told them how Tara doesn’t go to school, doesn’t have friends, doesn’t go outside home, etc. She begged them to help her keep her daughter safe.

Later everyone gathered inside Omkar’s house and asked Tara whom will she choose. Tara pointed fingers towards both and said she want to stay with both of them. Omkar and Mayura said they won’t stay with each other. Women organization lady said both Omkar and Mayura should stay together with Tara for 14 days and prove themselves. After 14 days they will make the decision.

Mayura and Tara shared emotional moments together. Tara asked her about scar on her face. Mayura makes an excuse and says its because of an accident. Later Tara requested Omkar to let her sleep with Mayura. Manjari told him that she would create a negative image of Mayura infront of organization ladies.

In the upcoming episodes we will see Manjari playing dirty tricks against Mayura to make her away from Tara’s life. It will be interesting to see how Mayura keeps herself safe and closer to Tara.

Who will win the challenge after 14 days? Mother’s love or father’s obsession?

Will Manjari get successful in her plan?

To know more stay tuned to further episodes of Imprisonment on colors tv and voot app.