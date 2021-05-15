ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Why did Mayura slap Vishakha?

Pinjara khubsurti ka Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

With interesting twists and turns, Pinjara is once again witnessing Mayura’s anger for Omkar after realizing he had been lying to her. But shockingly we will see Mayura slapping Vishakha, stay tuned to find out why!

In the previous episode Omkar got worried after getting call from Vishakha. Omkar made an excuse infront of Mayura and went there. Vishakha attacked nurse in the hospital to leave from there. Vishakha on call asked Omkar if he found Tara. Omkar tries to find Tara there but fails. Mayura went through files and found a file named Vishal industries. Mayura went to police station and found information about Vishal industries and also got to know Vishal committed suicide. She wondered why Vishakha hide the fact that she knew Omkar from before and felt suspicious.

Omkar got videocall from Vishakha, she warned him to find Tara within 12 hours. At bungalow Omkar finds Tara lying unconscious on sofa, he hurriedly picks her up to take her to hospital. Mayura picked up Tara and takes her along. She doesn’t listen to anything and leaves to go to hospital. Omkar asked Vishakha what she had done to Tara. He told her enmity is with him, so she should stop involving Mayura and Tara.

In the upcoming episodes we will see how Omkar reaching hospital to meet Tara, but Vishakha provokes Mayura against Omkar. However Mayura slaps Vishakha angrily.

How will Omkar win back Mayura’s love ?

Has Mayura found out Vishakha’s truth too?

To know more stay tuned to Pinjara on colors tv and voot app.

Related Items:

Most Popular

88
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
64
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
63
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
34
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
33
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top