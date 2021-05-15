Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Why did Mayura slap Vishakha?

Pinjara khubsurti ka Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

With interesting twists and turns, Pinjara is once again witnessing Mayura’s anger for Omkar after realizing he had been lying to her. But shockingly we will see Mayura slapping Vishakha, stay tuned to find out why!

In the previous episode Omkar got worried after getting call from Vishakha. Omkar made an excuse infront of Mayura and went there. Vishakha attacked nurse in the hospital to leave from there. Vishakha on call asked Omkar if he found Tara. Omkar tries to find Tara there but fails. Mayura went through files and found a file named Vishal industries. Mayura went to police station and found information about Vishal industries and also got to know Vishal committed suicide. She wondered why Vishakha hide the fact that she knew Omkar from before and felt suspicious.

Omkar got videocall from Vishakha, she warned him to find Tara within 12 hours. At bungalow Omkar finds Tara lying unconscious on sofa, he hurriedly picks her up to take her to hospital. Mayura picked up Tara and takes her along. She doesn’t listen to anything and leaves to go to hospital. Omkar asked Vishakha what she had done to Tara. He told her enmity is with him, so she should stop involving Mayura and Tara.

In the upcoming episodes we will see how Omkar reaching hospital to meet Tara, but Vishakha provokes Mayura against Omkar. However Mayura slaps Vishakha angrily.

How will Omkar win back Mayura’s love ?

Has Mayura found out Vishakha’s truth too?

To know more stay tuned to Pinjara on colors tv and voot app.