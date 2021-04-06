ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Will Omkar get successful in his plan to keep Tara away from Mayura? – Tellyexpress

Avatar
By
Posted on

Pinjara Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News, and Upcoming Twist on Tellyexpress.com

The popular daily soap Pinjara has taken another interesting turn as Omkar joins hands with Megha to defeat Mayura. It will be amusing to see how Mayura will turn the table to get back closer to her daughter.

In the current episode viewers are watching that, Mayura tells Shankar she needs to leave immediately. Megha comes to home and acts innocent. Mayura charges Megha of kidnapping Tara however Megha keeps denying it. Shankar calls Mayura and informs her that Omkar has gone to Nisha’s home.

Nayan tells Omkar that he has some misunderstanding and she has not done anything. Omkar says the location of kidnapper was tracked by police and it was her house. Nayan begs police and says she hasn’t done anything wrong. When she hears Nisha’s parent’s scream she ends up telling the truth that she is Mayura.

Someone brings unconscious Tara to Mayura’s house. Mayura gets call from Ashutosh who says Tara is at their home. Mayura along with Omkar and police come to his house. Tara gets happy to see Omkar and Pari Maa. Omkar says Mayura is mentally unwell and asks her to stay away from Tara. Omkar’s lawyer brings notice from court for Mayura which states she should stay away from Tara. Mayura sees Megha and Omkar talking about how they plotted everything against her.

In the upcoming episodes it will be interesting to see, how Mayura will prove her innocence in eyes of law and will get back closer to her daughter?

Do Omkar will take Tara away from Mayura once again? How will Mayura expose Megha’s dirty plans infront of her family?

To know more stay tuned to new episodes of Imprisonment on colors tv and voot app.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
712
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
710
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
709
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
709
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
698
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
689
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
662
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
594
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
568
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
565
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top