Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Will Sanjay be able to get details of Vishakha’s past?

Pinjara khubsurti ka Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist

Colors tv popular daily soap Pinjara is again taking a new turn as Vishakha is using Mayura’s safety as a weapon to blackmail Omkar.

In the previous episode Mayura asked Vishakha that what should Omkar do to prove he is actually blind. Vishakha observed Omkar has a soft corner for Mayura and decides to use her as a bait to trap Omkar. Omkar met Sanjay who tells him about Vishal Gupta being Vishakha’s brother and they owned the mansion before. He requests Sanjay to help him find more details about them so that he can know why Vishakha wants to take revenge from him.

Vishakha sheds fakes tears and used emotional words to trap Mayura. Mayura asked her about her family members. She said she lost her parents at young age and her only younger brother was murdered. Omkar overheard and wonders which murder is Vishakha talking about. Vishakha kept a havan and while sitting Omkar saw laser of bullet being aimed at Mayura and gets worried. He said Vishakha she cannot kill Mayura.

In the upcoming episodes we will see Vishaka instigating Omkar to reveal his truth to save Mayura. Meanwhile, Vishaka’s clothes will catch fire which will distract everyone. Omkar will be in dilemma of what to do next as he looks at the shooter. Bullet sound will be heard and Omkar shouts Mayura.

Will Mayura get hurt physically?

Will Omkar be able to stop the shooter?

