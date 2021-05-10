Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Will Tara get harmed in the war of Omkar and Vishakha?

Pinjara khubsurti ka Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors TV popular show Pinjara made viewers hook to their storyline with the amazing chemistry of Mayura and Omkar. While hate game of Vishakha and Omkar is on, Mayura and Omkar are constantly coming closer.

In the previous episode Vishakha set a countdown timer for 5 minutes and warned Omkar to save Mayura if he can. Mayura opened her eyes to see Vishakha’s dupatta had caught fire. The shooter left due to commotion. While Mayura was gone, Vishakha blackmailed him and said if he doesn’t reveal his truth in two days, she will harm Tara. Sanjay came and said Vishakha is doing this because of her brother. Sanjay handed him a file which made him shocked. He tells how he had bought marbles from Vishal but it was not worth the cost so he had filed case. Vishal had sold the bungalow which Omkar bought. Out of bankruptcy and depression Vishal had committed suicide.

Vishakha saw gifts on table and then Omkar came wishing her happy birthday. Omkar told Mayura to take Vishakha outside and he will arrange surprise for her with help of Megha and Shankar. Mayura said he is changing for good and agreed to his plan. When they returned, room is beautifully decorated. During celebration Vishakha noticed a shadow which looked like her brother and got shocked.

In the upcoming episode we will see how Vishakha will react to this plan of Omkar. It will be interesting to see if she falls weak or rather will try to harm Tara in order to make Omkar fail.

How will Mayura feel knowing everyone around her has been lying to her?

Will Omkar be able to win back Mayura after his truth is revealed?

To know more stay tuned to further episodes of Pinjara on colors tv and Voot app.