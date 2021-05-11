Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Will Vishakha really get trapped in Omkar’s plan?

Pinjara khubsurti ka Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Colors tv popular show Pinjara is witnessing high voltage drama once again as Omkar has planned to scare Vishakha using Vishal as a bait. It will be amusing to see if his plans works or Vishakha gets aware of it in time?

In the previous episode Vishakha gets scared and followed the shadow to a room, she saw its written on mirror that I miss you Di, I remember you a lot. Some trophies of Vishal were also kept on dressing table, she sees a blur figure. She got shocked to see mirror was clean and there were no trophies. Omkar watched all this and remembered how he planned everything. Mayura informed that party was arranged by Omkar and Shankar, Mayura had just given a few ideas.

Vishakha warned Omkar again about one day left for him to reveal the truth. Megha quietly steals her laptop. Vishakha turns around in her sleep which startles Megha. Mayura caught her but got deviated by Omkar. Omkar told he wanted to drink water and the jug fell. Mayura tells him glass is scattered so he should not move. But Mayura herself got hurt by a glass piece which made Omkar feel guilty. During presentation, every time Vishakha inserts the pendrive to play the presentation Vishal’s photos and message pop up which leaves Vishakha shocked . Mayura wonders what happened and goes to check laptop.

In the upcoming episode we will see how Omkar will keep making Vishakha getting scared and confused using Vishal’s name. Lets stay tuned to see if Vishakha will fall weaker and accept her truth to Mayura.

Who will confess truth first, Vishakha or Omkar?

Will Mayura forgive either of them for breaking her trust?

To know more stay tuned to Pinjara on colors tv and voot app.