Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Written Update 10th May 2021 Today’s Episode: Omkar Turns The Table







The first sequence of Pinjara Khubsurti Ka starts with Vishaka asks Omkar to get ready for the bang. While veneration is going on everyone closes their eyes according to the rituals. Omkar takes advantage of the situation and brings her goggles in use and see the shooter through them. Vishaka starts the countdown, but Omkar again comes with an escape plan and he set Vishaka’s dupatta on fire. Mayura opens her eyes and noticed Vishaka veil is burning. Vishaka screams for help and guessing how her veil set on the fire.

Everyone stands up to extinguish the fire. Meanwhile, Omkar noticed that gunman fled from there. Omkar then asks Mayura to save Vishaka. Mayura asks Vishaka if she is all right. She replies that she is fine and asks someone to see off the Priest. Meantime, Omkar comes to Vishaka and teases her that she got failed again even in her own game. Vishaka says that this time you managed to save Mayura but for how long you save your daughter.

Shankar asks that what is the matter of the young girl with all that. Vishaka again challenges Omkar to reveal the truth within two days. Omkar gets fumes and thinks that ultimately Vishaka has won. Later, in the night, Omkar comes to Vishaka and warns her not to bring her daughter in between all this. Meanwhile, Sanjay comes there and says that she is on a vendetta for her brother’s demise.

Omkar asks him to says things clearly, Sanjay shows him the file and Omkar aghast seeing it. Sanjay then informs everything to Omkar about Vishal. Sanjay further says that Vishal has committed suicide due to a failed deal connected along with you. Omkar says that he didn’t know anything about that. Shankar suggests talking to Vishaka in that case. But Omkar says that she has been seeking revenge for her brother’s death for 10 years that is why she is quiet.

Omkar says that whatever will happen but he can’t risk Tara’s life. He further says that tomorrow is Vishaka birthday and he is going to surprise her. Omkar wishes Vishaka and offers her a gift and they again get into a verbal spat. Shankar asks Omkar to leave Omkar as it is his birthday. Vishaka agrees and says no fight today. Omkar set a plan for Vishka at her birthday party. The episode ends along with an anonymous entry that shocked Vishaka. Stay tuned for more Pinjara Khubsurti Ka written update.