Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Written Update 13th May 2021: Vishaka attacks Mayura

The latest episode of Pinjara Khubsurti Ka begins with Shankar is asking Omkar what is the purpose of burning his hand. Omkar replies that he reminisces the pain he gave to Mayura and it is nothing in front of it. He further says that he is unable to forgive himself for what I did to her. He says that I separate Mayura from Tara to keep Tara safe but still he is unaware of his daughter. He says whenever he will find her daughter he will tell her the truth about Mayura. He prays God to keep all the problems away from Tara and Mayura.

Omkar then says to Shankar that the time for the Final attack on Vishaka has come now. Just then Vishaka comes into her senses and noticed that Omkar is sitting next to him. Vishaka fumes seeing him and say that she won’t spare you. Omkar says as you are aware that I am doing all this but along with that I haven’t with his brother suicide in any way. He just I haven’t killed anyone and I doesn’t want to even. He then asks her to disclose the truth to Mayura that you kidnapped our daughter Tara.

Vishaka says the more you will give to the same Tara will get there. Omkar says that it is your last opportunity to set Tara free, Meantime, Mayura enters and Omkar hides. But Vishaka tells Mayura that Omkar is behind the curtains. Mayura asides the curtains but there was no one there. Vishaka again starts alleging OMkar, but Mayura says that you are still in shock because of your brother’s suicide. Vishaka fumes and asks her to leave, Mayura suggests Vishaka rest and take a leave from there.

Omkar thinks that Vishaka is consecutively repeating her mistake. Later Vishaka starts hearing voices of her brother pleading with her to help him. She wakes up and screams and sees a person resembling Vishal approaching him with a knife in his hand. Vishaka gets mentally disturbed and in hallucination, she attacks Mayura, but Omkar comes in between at the right time. Mayura opens her eyes and sees that it was Shankar who is holding the stick. Omkar asks Mayura that it would be better if we send Vishaka to the clinic for treatment. Later, Mayura along with Omkar goes to Vishaka’s lawyer to find the link between Omkar and Vishal. Get the complete episode on Colors TV at 9:30 PM and all Pinjara Khubsurti Ka written updates on Social Telecast.


