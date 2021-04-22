Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Written Update on 22th April 2021: Omkar Takes Tara







Within the newest episode of Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, we are going to watch that Vishaka and Mayura having fun with insulting and fooling Omkar in entrance of everybody. Mayura says that she is feeling like that she is assembly her daughter after a few years. In the meantime, Megha goes to Aksnsha and gives her juice which is tempered as a result of which Akansha misplaced her sensed and faints. Mayura is heading to Akansha, Megha says that together with the love of your mom and father you additionally want your aunt’s love. Mayura reached there however Megha already took Tara from there earlier than Mayura reached.

Vishaka asks who can do that, Mayura thinks that it might have Megha kidnapped Tara. She tells Vishaka that she would possibly know who captivate mu daughter and calls to Akhilesh. Mayura asks Akhilesh about Megha, he informs that Megha just isn’t right here she is lacking. Mayura says that she got here right here disguised as a maid and kidnapped my daughter. She additional says that Megha should be a part of Omkar once more and that’s the reason she did this to her. Mayura says that she has to search out her daughter anyhow earlier than Megha takes Tara to Omkar.

Megha there calls OMkar and tells him that Tara is alongside along with her aunt and she’s going to take care of her and also you deal with my financial institution accounts. Later, Mayura goes to Omkar’s home together with Police and alleged Omkar for kidnapping Tara. She asks the inspector to take a look at her daughter in the home, he does the identical whereas Omkar comes and asks Mayura how faces do you’ve got. He additional says that it’s my counter for you Mayura says that we’ll see additional.

Tara wakes up there asks Megha who’s she, Megha introduces herself as her aunt. Tara says that she desires to go to her mom. However Megha asks her to talk to his father, Megha calls Omkar, however Omkar doesn’t reply the decision as a result of Mayura is standing in entrance of him. Tara once more says that she desires to go to Mayura, Megha says that your father will decide you up from right here and can take you to your mom. Megha once more calls Omkar as Tara is insisting on her mom. Omkar there challenges Mayura that she will’t do something in entrance of him.

Later. Tara fools Megha and escapes from there, Omkar comes there and Megha tells him the whole lot. Tara calls Mayura and tells her concerning the location however her telephone will get switched off in between. Mayura together with Vishaka reached there asks about Tara to the identical girl. She informs that Tara referred to as her father as her telephone received switched off and he or she went with him. Tara will get Shocked and the episode ends. Keep within the loop for extra written updates on Pinjara Khubsurti Ka.