Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Written Update PKK 11th May 2021 Episode: Omkar Breaks Vishakha’s Courage







In the latest episode of Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, we are watching that Omkar throw a party on Vishaka’s birthday. Party is going on Vishaka suddenly daydreaming that Mayura is dancing with Omkar but suddenly realise that she is thinking about that. At the same time, she was distracted by a shadow passing her. She follows the shadow and asks who is there. Suddenly a light flickered that afraid her even more. Just then she finds Happy Birthday Di written in the mirrors. She is aghast seeing her brother’s reflection there and screams her brother’s name.

Everyone listens to Vishaka’s scream and rushes to her. Mayura asks her what happened, she replies that she saw a shadow in the mirror. But at that time nothing was there. Vishaka is badly afraid of what she saw and Mayura tries to console her. Omkar recalls trophies informed him by Megha. It was all planned by Sanjay and Omkar. As Sanjay arranged a man resembles Vishaka. Omkar asks her to comes in front of Vishaka and then disappeared without letting her know.

Mayura consoles Vishaka and takes her to the room. Vishaka says it seems that it was a hallucination and apologise to Mayura for spoiling the party. Vishaka then asks for soup, Mayura goes to bring the soup. Meantime, Vishaka goes to Omkar and asks if he was behind all that. Omkar pretends that he doesn’t understand her and asks her to leave. But Vishaka continuously alleged him and asks who did you call to scare me. Vishaka again warns Omkar and says it is your last chance to live with Mayura. Omkar says that he didn’t do anything and kneel down in front of you for my daughter’s sake.

Vishaka doubts that Omkar is definitely up to something. Omkar there appreciated Sanjay for his assistance. Shankar says to Omkar to beware of Vishaka as she is doubting on you. Later, Mayura tells Vishaka that they are all set for the presentation. Mayura says but she has a bit of doubt about her work. Vishaka is waiting to execute her plan through which she reveals Omkar’s secret.

Vishaka opens the laptop and finds Vishal’s images on the screen. She again gets scares, Mayura asked what happened to her. Omkar smirks seeing Vishaka, at the same time Vishak sees a marble slide with why did you let me die di written on it. Vishaka panics and the episode ends with Mayura tries to check Vishaka’s laptop. Get Pinjara Khubsurti Ka written episode on Social Telecast.