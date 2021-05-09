Pinjarra Khubsurti Ka 10th May 2021 Written update: Omkar plans a surprise for Vishakha

Pinjarra Khubsurti Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Vishakha setting a countdown timer for 5 minutes and warning Omkar to save Mayura if he can. Omkar removes his glasses and sees the position of shooter via it. He wonders how to save Mayura. The puja ends and as soon as Mayura opens her eyes she sees Vishakha’s dupatta has caught fire. Vishakha also panics and everyone gather around her. Omkar sees that shooter has already left from his place. He starts acting and asks where fire is. He tells Mayura to put off fire so that Vishakha is not hurt. Mayura says she will go and bring medicine.

While Mayura is gone, Vishakha and Omkar again have battle of words. Vishakha blackmails him and says if he doesn’t reveal his truth in two days, she will harm Tara. Shankar asks what has the little child done but Vishakha says her father has done a lot. She warns Omkar about two days again and leaves with Mayura. Omkar tells Shankar he doesn’t understand why Vishakha wants to take revenge. Sanjay comes and says she is doing this because of her brother. Omkar says but he doesn’t know who Vishal is.

Sanjay hands him a file which makes him shocked. He tells he now remembers Vishal. He tells how he had bought marbles from Vishal but it was not worth the cost so he had filed case. Later he won case and to pay his money, Vishal had sold the bungalow which Omkar bought. Out of bankruptcy and depression Vishal had committed suicide. He tells Sanjay to gather all possible pictures of Vishal and he will surprise to Vishakha for her birthday next day.

In the morning Vishakha sees gifts on table and then Omkar comes wishing her happy birthday. Mayura wishes her too and says she will prepare something special for her. Shankar tells Vishakha that today Omkar wants to spend his day peacefully with Mayura as tomorrow he will reveal his truth. Vishakha again blackmails him about Tara. Omkar comes to Mayura and says he is so happy that he cn eat kheer made by her after so long, but she asks him how did he see the kheer. He says he cannot see but he can smell it. He tells Mayura to take Vishakha outside and he will arrange surprise for her with help of Megha and Shankar. Mayura says he is changing for good and agrees to his plan.

Omkar thinks he will get back both Mayura and Tara. He feels guilty of lying to her. Mayura takes Vishakha out on pretext on having urgent meeting. When they return, room is beautifully decorated. Omkar tells Vishakha that everything is done by Mayura as she considers her as her elder sister. Vishakha taunts Omkar. They cut cake and then Megha asks for dancing. While Megha and Mayura are dancing, Vishakha gets tired and sits on chair. She suddenly observes a shadow which looks like her brother. She gets shocked and the episode ends on Omkar’s amused face.