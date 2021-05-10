Pinjarra Khubsurti Ka 11th May 2021 Written update: Vishakha falls for Omkar’s trap.

Pinjarra Khubsurti Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Vishakha following the shadow. While dancing Mayura collides with Omkar, she imagines herself having a happy and romantic dance with Omkar. While Vishakha gets scared and follow the shadow to a room, she sees its written on mirror that I miss you Di, I remember you a lot. Some trophies of Vishal are also kept on dressing table, she sees a blur figure which looks like Vishal to her. She recalls past moments and screams as she get scared. Mayura runs to see what happened.

Vishakha runs out of room and blabbers everything to Mayura. She gets shocked to see mirror is clean and there are no trophies. Her staff says she didn’t find anyone around. Omkar watches all this and remembers how he planned everything. He and Sanjay made a guy look apparently like Vishal and gave him a disappearing ink which goes away after a while. Megha had found the trophies of Vishal behind painting and given it to Omkar. Vishakha tells Mayura sorry for ruining her birthday party. Mayura tells her not to feel guilty and also informs that it was arranged by Omkar and Shankar, Mayura had just given a few ideas. Vishakha makes excuse of feeling weak and asks Mayura to get soup made.

Meanwhile Vishakha goes to meet Omkar and asks him if he is behind all this. Omkar acts innocent and says he doesn’t know what she is talking about. Vishakha warns him again about one day left for him to reveal the truth and tells she will deal with him later. At night when Vishakha is asleep, Megha quietly steals her laptop. Vishakha turns around in her sleep which startles Megha. When she is going out of the room, Mayura stops her and asks what was she doing there so late at night and is about to see laptop that she was hiding but they hear sound of glass breaking from Omkar’s room.

Mayura rushes to see what happened, Omkar tells he wanted to drink water and the jug fell. Mayura tells him glass is scattered so he should not move. But Mayura herself gets hurt by a glass piece. Omkar screams to ask if she is fine, she lies and says it was just a sprain. Later Megha comes in and hands him the laptop. He tells her Mayura is suffering a lot because of his acting of being blind so as soon as they get Tara he will reveal the truth to her. He thinks next day will be memorable for Vishakha.

Mayura asks Vishakha if she has checked the presentation for meeting, which she says she has done and its perfect. During presentation, every time Vishakha inserts the pendrive to play the presentation Vishal’s photos pop up which make her utterly shocked. Then a message appears saying he was her younger brother, how could she let him die when he was her responsibility. Vishakha starts panicking. Omkar looks on from outside and smirks. Episode ends with Mayura checking laptop.