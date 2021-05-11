Pinjarra Khubsurti Ka 12th May 2021 Written Update: Omkar gets successful in his plans.

Pinjarra Khubsurti Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Mayura checking laptop and sees everything is fine, she wonders why did Vishakha panic. Omkar calls Sanjay and says their plan worked. Sanjay tells him that the engineer who helped them had told those pictures will disappear in few minutes and cannot be traced. Vishakha acts hysteric and angrily tells Megha she has been doing all this with Omkar and tells her to get out of the room. Mayura comes there and Megha tells her Vishakha made them leave the room. Mayura is about to go inside but gets call from clients. Omkar also comes there and asks about Vishakha’s condition. Mayura again gets calls from client and says how can she do meeting without Vishakha. Omkar encourages her to handle business as a pay back to Vishakha. Mayura agrees.

While Vishakha is in her room, she sees a rope for hanging outside window, then she sees a body near the cupboard. She panics and gets shocked to see her brother’s body there with his face bandaged. She goes near window to check the rope, its revealed Megha and Shankar had been hanging it from terrace. They quickly pull it back up. Mayura comes to room and sees Vishakha panicking. She says there is nothing. Vishakha sees someone running in the garden and runs outside.

Mayura goes behind her. Vishakha gets mad seeing a guy running rapidly around her. Megha, Shankar and Omkar also come there. Omkar asks Mayura whats happening and why was Vishakha shouting. Vishakha blames Omkar for plotting everything. She frustratedly blurts out she has been seeing her dead brother everywhere. Omkar keeps teasing and provoking her. Vishakha loses her temper and picks up a vase to attack Omkar. He doesn’t save himself fully and gets hurt on his head. Mayura asks Vishakha what is she doing. Vishakha picks up another vase to attack Omkar again but Shankar quickly stops her. Maurya goes and hugs Omkar. She stands infront of Omkar to keep him safe.

Mayura asks Omkar if he is fine. Vishakha is locked inside her room and acts hysterically again. She asks them to let her go outside. Mayura tells Omkar she will check on Vishakha. Shankar asks Omkar what if Vishakha tells truth to her. Omkar says Megha will manage the situation. Mayura asks Vishakha to calm down and then opens the door. As soon as she comes out guard and Megha hold her. Mayura gives her injection to make her fall asleep. Megha shows Mayura some pills and asks what are those. Mayura tells those are pills taken to lift up mood when one feels low and overdose may cause side effects. She wonders if Vishakha is suffering because of those. Megha tells Mayura to send Vishakha to clinic but Mayura denies.

While Mayura is praying to God, Omkar stands behind her and asks why is quiet. She tells him she had talked to psychiatrist who has said to bring Vishakha to clinic. She tells she know how painful it is as she had gone through it when he took Tara away from her. She says she won’t take Vishakha to clinic unless it’s the last possible option. The episode ends on Omkar saying he will make his next attack on Vishakha.