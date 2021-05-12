Pinjarra Khubsurti Ka 13th May 2021 Written update: Mayura sends Vishakha for treatment.

Pinjarra Khubsurti Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Omkar praying to Goddess and burns his palm with earthen lamp flames, he feels guilty of pain Mayura had to go through because of him. Shankar stops him for further burning his palm. Omkar tells he wants to tell Mayura truth and ask for forgiveness but she won’t believe him. He tells its time for final attack on Vishakha. Omkar sits beside drowsy Vishakha and tells her she knows everything is done by Omkar and he knows she had been doing everything to take revenge from him for her brother’s death. Omkar tells her to belief he wasnt involved in her brother’s death. He gives us her two options either to reveal her truth to Mayura or wait for Omkar’s next attack. Vishakha threatens him about Tara’s safety. They hear Mayura coming so Omkar quickly hides.

Vishakha tells Mayura Omkar is hiding behind the curtains, Mayura checks there but no one is there. She tells Vishakha that she understands she is being tensed as she lost her younger brother and the victims didn’t get punished. Vishakha shouts at her and tells her to leave. Shankar takes Mayura with him to do puja for Tara. While Omkar starts his plan. Vishakha sees Vishal’s shadow and hears his voice asking her to save him. She sees another shadow with knife coming towards Vishal’s shadow to attack him.

She runs to the place but there is gate in between. She loses her self control and runs towards other way picking up a rod. Omkar was one holding knife but his knee joint gets a sprain so he sits down and Megha helps him to go to room. Vishakha comes to terrace and sees Mayura holding diya in her hand but she attacks her saying she is one who wnatdeto kill her brother with the dagger. Omkar saves Mayura but when she opens eyes Shankar is infront of her holding rod.

Omkar and Shankar manipulate Mayura a bit and make her call at clinic to let them take Vishakha for treatment. Vishakha keeps crying and saying she is fine and Omkar is trying to make her mentally weak. But Mayura decides to send her for treatment. Vishakha shouts at Omkar that she won’t allow him to take away her everything again. Mayura gets startled hearing Vishakha using again word. At hospital doctor tells he needs to do some tests.

Mayura asks Omkar if he knows Vishakha from before as she said about him snatching her everything again. But he denies. Then Mayura realizes Vishakha didnt help her for her problems but for personal reasons. She asks Omkar if he knows her brother. Omkar tells may be for business but he doesn’t remember him closely. Nurse pushes Mayura and she collides with Omkar. They share romantic moment. Later they get all files from Vishakha’s lawyer and again share some emotional words. They thank each other and Omkar tells her to keep trusting him. Megha, Sanjay and Shankar follow Vishakha’s guard as they think she might be going to meet Tara. Episode ends on Mayura hoping Omkar won’t break her trust this time.