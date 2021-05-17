Pinjarra Khubsurti Ka 18th May 2021 Written Update: ACP Raghav enters Omkar and Mayura’s life.

Pinjarra Khubsurti Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Vishakha and Omkar staring at each other, Vishakha picks up a flower vase and throws at Omkar but he gets saved. Omkar goes upstairs to find Vishakha while she runs on the terrace. Vishakha keeps trying to provoke Omkar. While Mayura asks doctor what happened to Tara, doctor says she had breathing problem but is fine now. Megha tells Sanjay has gone with police to bungalow and tells Mayura to call Omkar. Omkar gets videocall from Mayura and she hears Vishakha provoking Omkar. Meanwhile Sanjay and Shankar also reach there with police and sees them on terrace and goes there.

Megha tells Omkar not to take law in his hands, Mayura also tries to calm him down. Vishakha says she has seen her brother’s dead body so now Omkar will see Tara’s dead body. He loses temper and picks up a brick. Police reaches on terrace but donot find anyone there. Megha tells Mayura to go to Omkar and she will take care of Tara. She asks Mayura to trust her once and let her do responsibility of being Tara’s aunt. Mayura also reaches bungalow and starts finding Omkar and Vishakha. Suddenly they hear a loud scream. Sanjay sees Omkar dragging a sack.

They get stunned to see red, blood like fluid on the floor. When Omkar turns he has a blood stained brick in his hand. They ask him what had happened, he says he was following Vishakha and then she provoked him but he doesn’t remember anything after that. Police says they need to take him to police station for inquiry. Mayura stops them and tells them to find Vishakha first. She says Vishakha has fled away and can harm her daughter. However police takes Omkar with them.

Mayura comes to hospital and doctor tells her Tara will gain consciousness in 5-6 hours. Mayura tells Megha she is lawyer so she should help with Omkar’s case. They go to police station and Mayura asks Omkar if he is fine. She asks him to tell her everything. He says whatever he remembers he had already told her. Mayura asks till when will police keep Omkar in custody, they say till ACP arrives. Omkar runs away from there but comes infront of a car. Its shown its ACP Raghav Shastri’s car. Raghav makes a stylish entry by breaking walnut with his biceps power. He and Omkar start having a fight as Omkar tries to run again.

Omkar takes his gun. Raghav says his gun is his Katrina and jokes. He beats Omkar and makes the gun fall down. They fight for a while but then Raghav ties Omkar’s wrist to his car’s steering wheel and even punches him. Mayura gets restless seeing this and goes to stop him. Raghav gets shocked seeing Mayura and calls her Ms. She says she is Mrs Mayura Shukla. Raghav again addresses her as Ms., so Omkar tells she is Mrs Mayura Omkar Shukla. Mayura thinks she has seen Raghav before. Raghav says he won’t leave Omkar as he had picked up hands on ACP and that is enough to keep him in custody. The episode ends on Omkar and Raghav staring at each other.