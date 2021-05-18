Pinjarra Khubsurti Ka 19th May 2021 Written Update: Mayura still keeps her trust on Omkar.

Pinjarra Khubsurti Ka 19th May 2021 Written Update on justShowbiz.net

The episode starts with Raghav and Omkar having a face off. Raghav asks Omkar if he remembers anything. Then he asks Pandey ji about Omkar’s case. Pandey says he is acting but Raghav asks him not to say like that. Then he says about Vishakha Gupta’s missing case. Mayura shouts and says she isn’t missing but has ran away. Raghav looks adorably at Mayura while she feels uneasy. He says if Mayura is saying so that it must be like that way. Then he offers her walnut to eat, when Mayura doesn’t eat it, he offers it to Omkar and tells its good for memory. Then he says they will go and search for Vishakha. He asks Mayura to go ahead and they will follow.

At bungalow Raghav sees blood stains on the floor and then he sees lots of mango boxes kept there. Raghav asks who likes eating mangoes and in which way. Mayura gets angry at him. Then she says there is a garden near the bungalow so Omkar’s servants must have plucked and kept the mangoes. Raghav removes hay and straw from boxes and they find a dead body under it. All get shocked. Raghav says the face of body is completely destroyed but from figure it looks like it is Vishakha. Mayura holds Omkar and asks again about it. He says he didn’t kill Vishakha.

Raghav says they need to take Omkar to police station and do more inquiry. He asks them to send dead body for autopsy. At police station Raghav tries to investigate about truth from Sanjay. Sanjay tells how he had seen Omkar and Vishakha on terrace and then heard a loud scream. He gets flashbacks of seeing Omkar dragging something and gets nervous. Raghav forces him to say whatever he saw and he blurts out about this. Raghav asks if he was dragging dead body but Sanjay says nothing was clearly visible. Omkar gets flashback of Vishakha provoking him and the dead body they saw at bungalow. Raghav throws water on his face.

Raghav asks Omkar to confess his crime. Omkar insists on been innocent. He asks Raghav how can he say so confidently that the dead body was of Vishakha when the face was barely visible. Raghav says he is very busy and gives him 4 hours time to confess truth. Shankar calls Mayura and tells her soon Tara will be discharged and asks her to bring back Omkar before Tara asks about her father. Mayura hears some music playing and goes inside police station to see all of them dancing. She angrily puts off the music.

Raghav tells others to leave and tells Mayura to sit down. Mayura asks him to let Omkar go. He asks how can she trust him so much after all that he had done. He says Omkar is short tempered and reminds her of Neel, Kundan and even herself who have been victims of his anger. But Mayura says that was his past and doesn’t define his present. The episode ends on Mayura and Raghav having a war of words.