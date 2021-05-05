Pinjarra Khubsurti Ka 6th May 2021 Written Update: Mayura saves Omkar from falling in the pool.

Pinjarra Khubsurti Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Omkar thanking Mayura for saving him and he says she is very nice but he doesn’t deserve this. Mayura says they cannot decide what he deserves. She sees his foot has been pricked by glass piece and gets worried. She wonders how did the chandelier fall down. Vishakha makes excuse that as its old so screws must have become loose. While going towards room, there is another piece of glass, Omkar easily sides it away and Vishakha notices it. He winks and smirks at Vishakha. Omkar and Vishakha meet and warn each other of exposing infront of Mayura. Vishakha shows him a painting with ten stars, she says in ten days she will make both Tara and Mayura leave him.

Omkar says ten days is a lot and he will make sure to expose Vishakha before that. They challenge each other. Later, Omkar is checking some files and Megha informs him that Sanjay found out that Vishakha has old relation with the bungalow. Omkar says he already realized Vishakha doesn’t have anything against Mayura but against him as before too she had taken his small contracts and then she used Mayura to get all of his business and property. Mayura enters there and gets shocked seeing Omkar holding files, however Megha and Omkar cover up the situation.

Megha asks Omkar to sign at end of paper. Mayura comes and asks what paper is she getting signed but Megha mocks her. Omkar tells Megha to leave. Mayura tells Omkar to take his medicine, he says it is bitter and he don’t want to take it but sees makes him have it. Omkar tells Mayura that Tara has sent a video message for her. Omkar thinks old recording of Tara are helping him now. Mayura starts crying watching it and Omkar wipes her tears. She asks him how did he know she is crying. Omkar says he knows her the best. Vishakha looks on from outside.

Vishakha tells Mayura excess of anything is harmful. She tells Mayura to be kind towards Omkar but not to forget he is same person who had made her go through a lot. Mayura looks on. Omkar tells Shankar that they need to go to talk to Sanjay but Mayura comes there and asks him where is he going. Omkar makes excuse of going to pick mangoes from garden for Tara. Vishakha asks how will he see mangoes, Shankar says he will be going with Omkar. Mayura says she is good at picking mangoes and insists to go together. Mayura happily breaks a mango in the garden.

She says it will take a lot of time if she breaks each mango by throwing stones, she and Shankar go to find a stick. Vishakha tells Omkar she has realized his plan is to bring Mayura closer and make her trust him. Omkar asks what will she do even if she knows it. He asks her about her family which agitates her. He tells her that his relationship with Mayura is like mango it may be sour when raw but will turn sweet when ripened. Vishakha gets angry and pushes him towards the pool but Mayura comes and saves him. He says someone had pushed him. The episode ends with Mayura angrily asking Vishakha why did she push him as she saw it herself.