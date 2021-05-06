Pinjarra Khubsurti Ka 7th May 2021 Written Update: Omkar finds out about Vishakha’s brother but he cannot remember who he is

Pinjarra Khubsurti Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Mayura questioning Vishakha. She gets angry at her and tells her to stop doubting Omkar. She tells Vishakha that what should Omkar do to prove he is actually blind. She says she had thought Vishakha genuinely wants to help Omkar so she had brought him to mansion but now it seems she has different reasons. Omkar keeps teasing Vishakha from behind. Vishakha feels annoyed and helpless. Mayura brings Omkar to room and asks if he is fine. He says she saved him on right time as always. Megha tells Mayura that just like Vishakha pushed him today what if chandelier falling down was her plan too? However Mayura tells her not to bad mouth Vishakha and tells Vishakha is just worried about Mayura.

Omkar tells Mayura he always hurts her but he can never see anyone else hurting her. Vishakha thinks Omkar’s weakness is not just one but two, she sees a pic of Tara and Mayura and thinks now she will not attack Omkar but rather his love. Omkar meets Sanjay who tells him about Vishal Gupta being Vishakha’s brother and they owned the mansion before. Omkar says he doesn’t remember anyone by that name. He thanks Sanjay for helping him inspite of all differences between them. Sanjay says he isn’t helping Omkar but rather he is doing it for Mayura and Tara.

Vishakha stands alone in balcony and cries seeing her photo with her brother. She feels sad for not having given justice to her brother. Mayura comes there so she quickly hides the photo. Mayura offers her cup of tea, Vishakha starts her acting and asks if Mayura has forgiven her. She sheds fakes tears and uses emotional words. She tells Mayura she is like her younger sister and hugs her. Mayura asks her about her family members. She says she lost her parents at young age and her only younger brother was murdered. She says ones who killed him are very powerful and now she has made herself strong to take revenge. Mayura feels guilty after hearing Vishakha’s story. Omkar also overhears and wonders which murder id is Vishakha talking about.

Omkar tells Megha and Shankar about what he heard and hopes that Sanjay finds out more details soon. Omkar and Mayura are roaming in garden and he asks her if she can give a second chance to one who did mistake. Vishakha comes and asks the same to Omkar. She acts and asks him to forgive her. Omkar tells her that she realized her mistake so its enough. Vishakha tells Omkar she has kept havan as Mayura got a big contract. She invites him to be a part of it. During havan, Vishakha tells Omkar that she has realized that her plans of attacking him and then exposing him won’t work so she will be attacking someone else today. Omkar sees laser of bullet being aimed at Mayura and gets worried. He says Vishakha she cannot kill Mayura. Vishakha says she won’t kill her but her shooter will attack her on shoulder which may paralyze her hand. Episode ends with Vishakha asking Omkar to save Mayura if he can.