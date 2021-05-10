Pinjra 11th May 2021 Written Episode Update





Pinjra 11th May 2021 Episode starts with Mayura dancing with Omkar in Vishaka’s birthday party. It turns out to be their imagination. Vishaka looks at the reflection and follows it, asking who is there? The light flickers making her more scared. Vishaka asks who is there? She finds Happy Birthday Di written on the mirror and that he misses her. She finds her brother’s reflection outside the room and gets more scared and shouts…She says Vishal..Mayura and others hear her shouting. Mayura runs to her. Everyone else comes out. Vishaka tells that she has seen someone and takes her inside to show the mirror, but finds everything cleared. She says it was written that…and tells that even trophies were kept here. Mayura says nobody is here. Omkar recalls Megha finding the trophies and telling him. Sanjay arranges a guy familiar to Vishal and tells that he will look like him with prosthetic help. Omkar asks him to come infront of Vishaka and then vanish. He gives magical ink pen and says he will ask him what to write. Fb ends.

Mayura takes Vishaka to the room. Vishaka says if it was my hallucination and says sorry for ruining the party. Mayura tells that may be someone was there, tells that party was organized by Papa ji and Omkar. Vishaka asks her to make soup for her. Mayura goes. Vishaka comes to Omkar and asks if he has planned all this drama. Omkar asks what are you saying and asks her to leave him. Vishaka says you had arranged this party, whom you had called to scare me. Omkar says I am scared due to my daughter. Vishaka says I gave you last time to stay peacefully with Mayura. Omkar says my story will end tomorrow, I will not do anything as it can be dangerous for my daughter. Vishaka says I will see you later and goes.

