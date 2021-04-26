Pinjra 27th April 2021 Written Episode Update • TMT Serial Update

Pinjra 27th April 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on themiracletech.com

Pinjra 27th April 2021 Episode starts with Omkar appreciating Megha for hiding Tara. Megha says Tara is really not with me. Omkar is shocked. Megha says I had gone to take her, but she was not in her room. She says I thought she is outside and went there, but Vishaka’s guard caught me. Vishaka asks Mayura to drink water and says Omkar’s everything is yours now and he has nothing now. Mayura says I don’t want anything as my daughter is not with me. Vishaka says he can’t hide Tara from you for long time. She says Omkar is habitual to stay in palace. Mayura says I want just my Tara. She hugs Vishaka and cries. Vishaka smiles. Megha tells Omkar that she is sure that Tara is with Mayura and they have hidden here in the haveli.

Omkar says he will go in the night to take his Tara back. He comes to the haveli later in the night and check in library and rooms. Mayura comes there with Vishaka and the lady guard. Mayura puts torch light on his face. She tells that she knew that he will come and that’s why she made the arrangements beforehand. She asks what do you want, do you want the haveli papers. Omkar says I just need my Tara. Mayura says Tara is with you, stop acting. Omkar says you are acting, Tara is with me.

Vishaka asks lady guard to throw him out. Omkar says I come with my wish and go with my wish too. He says a mother understands when a father’s heart yearns for his daughter, but you didn’t understand. He says you didn’t do right by keeping her away from me, you will repent. Mayura is surprised. Omkar thinks where did she hide Tara? Mayura tells Vishaka that it doesn’t seem that he was lying. Vishaka asks her not to do foolishness and don’t come in his talks. She says Tara is with Omkar. Mayura says she saw truthfulness in his eyes. Vishaka says seriously, did you read his eyes? She asks her to take rest and says my whole team is searching Tara. Mayura nods her head.

Omkar cries and thinks of his moments with Tara. Mayura also cries and thinks of Tara. Megha comes to Omkar and asks what is he doing? Omkar tells that Tara and he used to wish sitting outside, but today she is not with him. He says Mayura has snatched my haveli, my Tara, my peace and everything. He says I know that Mayura has hidden her somewhere, but she didn’t know that I won’t be at peace until I find her. Vishaka comes to a secret room in the haveli later in the night and opens the door. Tara is sleeping there or unconscious. Vishaka says whenever there is some theft, everyone search outside. She asks her to be silent and says she will send her very far, and nobody will know that Vishaka has kidnapped her. Tara in sleep, says Mamma Pappa, I want to be with you. Vishaka thinks of her brother, getting kicked by Manjari, and asking him to go. She looks at his pic and recalls tying rakhi to him. A fb is shown. She says his haveli is yours, and this is the result of your hard work. Vishal smiles. Fb ends. Vishaka recalls Manjari asking him to leave, while he pleads infront of her. Mayura gets Sanjay’s call and he tells her that he has kept eye on Omkar, but Tara is not there. Mayura says she has a feeling that some link is missing and asks him to keep an eye on Omkar.

Shankar tells Omkar that he will take care of Manjari. He tells that Mayura can’t kidnap Tara. Omkar says you are still taking her side and says he will search her anyhow. He gets a call and goes. Mayura prays to Goddess and asks her to make her meet her daughter. Vishaka is taking Tara out, along with the guard behind her. Tara says Mamma. Mayura hears Tara’s voice and turns. She sees Vishaka standing and says she has heard her voice. Vishaka says Tara is missing. Mayura goes. Vishaka calls someone and asks to take care of Tara and get her medicines. She sees Mayura going in a hurry and thinks if she saw Tara going somewhere. Omkar is in the hospital pharmacy and says he will bring Maa’s medicine. He collides with a lady and some medicines fall down from her hand. Omkar thinks this is the same medicines which is given to Tara and thinks who is this lady, if she is connected to her.

Shankar calls Mayura to their one bedroom house. He asks Mayura to see if Omkar has hidden Tara here. Mayura searches in the room. Shankar says you are right to snatch Omkar’s everything, but you are wrong and says Tara is not with Omkar. Megha says Tara is not with him, he was wandering all night to search her. She says you have snatched his everything, where will he hide her? Mayura thinks where did Tara go?

