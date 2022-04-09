Pink Floyd comes back to life and releases his first original creation since 1994

Despite having officially disbanded since 2014, the group surprised everyone by releasing an original title, Help Ukraine.

In late February, a few days after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a video of an armed Ukrainian began to circulate on social networks. It is Andrey Khalivanyuk, vocalist of the Ukrainian group Boombox, who sings a folk song protesting his country, written during World War I. Kalashnikov, in military uniform, leaning on his chest, on Sofisskaya Square in Kyiv, has left his group’s US tour to defend his homeland.

A few days later, South African artist David Scott, aka The Kifness, set a cappella to music by donating all rights to humanitarian aid associations in favor of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (it features him).

A month later, Pink Floyd did the same thing…