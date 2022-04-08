Pink Floyd plays new song in support of Ukraine for the first time since 1994

pink floyd frontman David Gilmour Feels personally involved: He has a Ukrainian daughter-in-law and grandchildren. “Like many others, we feel anger and despair at this heinous act. A peaceful, democratic country is under attack. A population is being murdered by one of the world’s great powers.”

Gilmour hopes that the new song will get a lot of support. “To raise funds for humanitarian aid, but to show support for Ukraine and to show that it is completely wrong for a superpower to invade a free, democratic country.”


