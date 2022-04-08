Pink Floyd releases first single in decades to support Ukraine

The famous rock band Pink Floyd has reformed to record and release a song in support of Ukraine.

The single, “Hey He Rise Up”, marked the first time they recorded music together since the 1994 album “The Division Bell”.

It features vocals from Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Nick Mason and Andrey Khalivnyuk of the Boombox band, taken from an Instagram post in which he sings a Ukrainian protest song in Kyiv’s Sofisskaya Square. The title of the new track comes from the last line of that song, “The Red Viburnum in the Meadow.”

The recording also features bassist Guy Pratt, with Nitin Sawhney on keyboards.

