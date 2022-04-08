Pink Floyd releases its first new song in 28 years to support Ukraine

The song “Kyiv Calling” calls for condemning the invasion of Russia. 1:09

(CNN) — Legendary rock band Pink Floyd released their new single “Hey He Rise Up” on Friday in support of the people of Ukraine, the band said in a statement on Thursday.

is The band’s first new song since 1994And all profits will go to Ukraine’s humanitarian aid, the statement said.

According to the statement, the song is performed by guitarist David Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason, with bassists Guy Pratt and Nitin Sawhney on keyboards.

The song features vocals by Andrey Khalivanyuk of the Ukrainian band Boombox. The band used audio of Khalivanyuk singing …