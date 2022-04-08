Pink Floyd releases new song to protest the war in Ukraine after 28 years

  • Mark Savage
  • BBC music correspondent

A protest song against the Ukrainian War.

that’s why the band pink Floyd meet again to record His first new material in 28 years,

song Oh hey, wake up! (“Hey, hey, wake up!”)brings together David Gilmour You Nick Mason With bassists Guy Pratt and Nitin Sawhney on keyboards.

New work based on a chilling chorus by Ukrainian singer Andrey KhalivnyukyFrom the band Boombox.


