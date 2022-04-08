Pink Floyd reunited to release song to benefit Ukraine

band pink Floyd released a new song for the first time in nearly three decades to help raise money for the public Ukraine,

oh hey wake up Featuring members of the British rock band David Gilmour and Nick Mason, with the voice of Ukrainian singer Andrey Khalivanyuk of the band Boombox.

In the track, Khalivanyuk is seen performing a Ukrainian patriotic song taken from a video he had recorded. In front of St. Sophia’s Cathedral in Kyiv and published on its network.

Gilmour, who used to play with boombox in London in 2015, said the video was “a powerful moment that made me want to put music in it.”

After Russian incursion, Khlyvnyuk interrupts tour of the United States to return to ukraine And join a regional defense unit.