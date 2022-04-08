Pink Floyd to release single ‘Hey He Rise Up’ in support of Ukraine

CNN ,

Renowned rock band Pink Floyd is releasing a new single “Hey He Rise Up” on Friday in support of the people of Ukraine, the band said in a statement on Thursday.

It is the band’s first new music since 1994, and all proceeds will go to Ukrainian humanitarian relief, the statement said.

According to the statement, the song is performed by guitarist David Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason, with bass players Guy Pratt and Nitin Sawhney on keyboards.

The song features vocals by Andrey Khalivnyuk from the Ukrainian band Boombox. The band used audio of Khalivanyuk singing in the Ukrainian capital of Central Kyiv, where they performed “An Enthusiastic Ukrainian…”.