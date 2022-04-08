Pink Floyd: Ukraine song Hey Hey Rise Up Explained, song, which band member, does Roger Waters include?

The new song features vocals by Ukrainian singer Andrey Khalivnyuk of the group Boombox.

Pink Floyd has released their first new music collectively since 1994 the division Bell With a new track to raise funds for Ukraine, called oh hey wake up,

Guitarist and vocalist David Gilmour said that Pink Floyd wanted to “express their support for Ukraine” with the new song, as well as “raising money for humanitarian charities, and boosting morale”.

What’s the new song — and it features Roger Waters?

oh hey wake up It features David Gilmour and Nick Mason, as well as longtime collaborator and bass player Guy Pratt, with composers Nitin Sawhney on keyboards.