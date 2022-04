english band pink floyd release single Hey, wake up! In support of the people of Ukraine. Discover the clip and its message of resistance.

David Gilmour and Nick Mason, two members of Pink Floyd, recorded the song on March 30. oh hey wake up , With bassists Guy Pratt and Nitin Sawhney on piano. The song, and its clip, available from Friday 8 April, also includes a vocal performance by singer Andrey Khalivanyuk of the Ukrainian group Boombox. The touching video is clear. David Gilmour and his followers send a message of support and resistance…