Pink Floyd will release new track in support of reformed Ukraine

by Chris Cook | Published on Friday 8th April 2022

Pink Floyd is back together and released a new track to raise money for Ukraine humanitarian relief. The track is called ‘Hey, Hey, Rise Up’ and features a sample from singer Andrey Khalivanyuk of Ukrainian band Boombox.

From the classic Pink Floyd line-up, both David Gilmour and Nick Mason feature on the new recording. They are joined on tracks by bassist Guy Pratt – who has, of course, collaborated with Gilmour, Mason and Pink Floyd since the late 1980s – and, on keyboards by Nitin Sawhney.

Gilmour performed live with Boombox in 2015 at a benefit gig to assist the Belarus Free Theater in London. Since the invasion of Russia…