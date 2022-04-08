Pink Floyd will release the first new music in support of Ukraine in 28 years

LONDON (AP) – Pink Floyd is releasing its first new music in nearly three decades to raise money for the people of Ukraine, the band announced Thursday.

“Hey He Rise Up” features Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Nick Mason, with vocals from Ukrainian singer Andrey Khalivanyuk of the Boombox band. Roger Waters, who left the band in the 1980s, is not involved.

The track features Khalivnyuk singing a patriotic Ukrainian song from a clip recorded in front of Kyiv’s St. Sophia Cathedral and posted on social media.

Gilmour, who performed with Boombox in London in 2015, said the video was “a powerful moment that made me want to put it to music.”

After the Russian invasion, Khlyvnyuk shortened his tour of the US to return to Ukraine and join a regional defense unit.

Gilmour said…