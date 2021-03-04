Pinkless Wackel Saab Upsets Feminists – TheMiracleTech

Wakeel Saab, the official Telugu remake of the national award-winning Bollywood court room drama ‘Pink’, is included in the first list of Pawan Kalyan’s comeback films. Pawan reprized the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s lawyer from the original version, with Taapsee, Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Triang in the lead roles.

But here, this is Pawan’s one man show ever since Wakeel Saab’s first look poster launched. Whether it is the song ‘Maguva Maguva’ or the action-packed teaser or the recently released song ‘Satyamev Jayate’, Pawan has dominated the promos and the female leads were shown to be insignificant.

The makers of Wakeel Saab have not even thought of exposing the film’s leading women – Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagla, even though the film is essentially a female-centric film with a strong message against sexual harassment against women She gives.

In contrast, Pink and its Tamil remake ‘Nerkonda Parvai’, the original version of Wakeel Saab, exposed its leading ladies and both Amitabh Bachchan and Ajit took a step back in the promo. The enthusiasm of Wackel Saab’s team in glorifying Pawan’s valor at the cost of the film’s spirit has made Wakel Saab ‘Pinkless’.

While feminists and critics are unhappy with this propaganda strategy, fans defend it, saying that Pawan is a big star who can draw more crowds to watch female-centric dramas in theaters. Well, we’ll have to wait until the film’s release to see if the producers will stick to the original version and at least expose the leading ladies in the film.

